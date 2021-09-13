Golem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.98 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $507.85 million and $21.98 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golem Profile

Golem is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

