Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,331,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.63. 265,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.