Graviton (GTON) Price Reaches $5.02 on Major Exchanges

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $5.02 or 0.00011189 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $18.23 million and approximately $286,864.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 46% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00123782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00176374 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,941.67 or 1.00141044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.66 or 0.07140767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.57 or 0.00908170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002963 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

