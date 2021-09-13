Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $52.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $711.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

