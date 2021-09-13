Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $1,427,596.80 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GDYN traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $28.67. 742,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,669. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -150.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $11,879,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

