Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Position Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

GES opened at $21.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.25. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

