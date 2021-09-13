Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,946 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Guess? were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess? during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 22,961 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Guess? by 60.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Guess? by 118.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GES opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

