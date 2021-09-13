Gulden Price Down 13.9% This Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $52,278.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.00397779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,192,994 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.