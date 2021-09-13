Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $19.69 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.98. 43,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,968. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.09 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.51. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

