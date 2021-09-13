Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $45.17 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $45,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.31. The company had a trading volume of 160,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,050. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $247.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.76.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,058,997 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.