Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 15,458 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $460.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

