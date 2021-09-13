Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 571,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,749. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.