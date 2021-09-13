Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 535 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $67,319,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $66,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,189,000 after purchasing an additional 829,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $39.36 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.