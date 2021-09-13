Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 535 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $215,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 31.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.1% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.