Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 26,568 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 185.7% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 369.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 937,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 176,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

OSG opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.