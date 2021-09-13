Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 10,316 ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 45.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,831,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 575,562 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 103,109.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 538,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 538,233 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

