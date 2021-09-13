Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 324,497 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in eGain by 85.2% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 232,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 343.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of eGain by 218.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $338,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.91 million, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.35.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eGain Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

