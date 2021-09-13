Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 10,000 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.75, for a total transaction of C$1,467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,927.50.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 100 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.70, for a total transaction of C$14,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$1,100,175.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00.

TSE:CM opened at C$146.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$96.42 and a 1-year high of C$152.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$148.51 price target (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$160.65.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

