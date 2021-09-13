Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 5,200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 56.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

