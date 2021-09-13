Hartline Investment Corp Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of CL traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.08. 42,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,617. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

