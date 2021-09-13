Hartline Investment Corp Has $26.80 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.02 on Monday, hitting $2,826.54. 15,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,707.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,416.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,841.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

