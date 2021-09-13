Hartline Investment Corp Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

NYSE V traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $225.10. The company had a trading volume of 77,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.05 and its 200-day moving average is $229.37.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

