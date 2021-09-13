Hartline Investment Corp Sells 2,715 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Square makes up about 1.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 693,992 shares of company stock worth $170,469,619. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $239.00. 79,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,525,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 217.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.81 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

