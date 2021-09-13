Hartline Investment Corp Sells 802 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 594,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 178,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 531,743 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.23. 540,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,051,555. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.