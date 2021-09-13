HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.19.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $493.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

