HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.20 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.51 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $267.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,868 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 913,847 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

