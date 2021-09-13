Head-To-Head Analysis: IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) vs. iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get iSpecimen alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for iSpecimen and IQVIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A IQVIA 0 1 15 0 2.94

IQVIA has a consensus price target of $262.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.64%. Given IQVIA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IQVIA is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and IQVIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IQVIA $11.36 billion 4.39 $279.00 million $6.03 43.20

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of IQVIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of IQVIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A IQVIA 4.69% 23.95% 6.03%

Summary

IQVIA beats iSpecimen on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. Research & Development Solutions segment, which primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.