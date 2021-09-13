Head-To-Head Comparison: Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) vs. Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 250.56 $4.31 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Manhattan Scientifics and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Microvast has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 44.70%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Scientifics and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Scientifics N/A 67.38% 36.77% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government. The company was founded by Marvin Maslow on July 31, 1992 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

