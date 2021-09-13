Head-To-Head Contrast: DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DSV Panalpina A/S and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 4 7 0 2.64 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus target price of $122.55, suggesting a potential downside of 5.45%. Given DSV Panalpina A/S’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DSV Panalpina A/S is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Profitability

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 5.14% 16.79% 8.13% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $17.76 billion 3.50 $651.10 million $2.03 63.85 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.