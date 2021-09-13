Head-To-Head Review: Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF)

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) and Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Partner Communications and Cellcom Israel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Partner Communications and Cellcom Israel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $992.00 million 0.76 $5.00 million N/A N/A Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.40 -$53.00 million N/A N/A

Partner Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellcom Israel.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and Cellcom Israel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 0.50% 0.96% 0.32% Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Partner Communications beats Cellcom Israel on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony. Partner Communications was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquarter in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

