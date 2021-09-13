Head-To-Head Survey: Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) & Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jiuzi and Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $7.98 million 7.53 N/A N/A N/A Asbury Automotive Group $7.13 billion 0.46 $254.40 million $12.90 13.26

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jiuzi and Asbury Automotive Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Asbury Automotive Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus target price of $185.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Asbury Automotive Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asbury Automotive Group is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Asbury Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Asbury Automotive Group 4.86% 42.22% 11.40%

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Jiuzi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

