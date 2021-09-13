Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 87,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 182,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

