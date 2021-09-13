HelloGold Tops One Day Volume of $4,158.00 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. HelloGold has a market capitalization of $265,703.39 and $4,158.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00152543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00042420 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars.

