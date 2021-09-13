Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Heritage Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 126.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $182.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 572.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Heritage Insurance worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

