Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.56.

NYSE HES opened at $67.77 on Thursday. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,992,000 after purchasing an additional 45,314 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 29.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,687,000 after acquiring an additional 138,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

