Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard Enterprise is benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply-chain and increased customer acceptance. HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run. Nonetheless, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,562,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,638 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

