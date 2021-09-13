HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,349 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $107.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $95.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

