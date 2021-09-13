HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 228 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.89.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $151.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.