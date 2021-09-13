HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQNR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

EQNR opened at $22.84 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

