HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of -99.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQNR shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

