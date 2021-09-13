HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,721 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 23.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 4,562.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,690 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 57.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 37.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,470 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,005.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

