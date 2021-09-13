HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 302,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Separately, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in USHG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,563,000. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get USHG Acquisition alerts:

HUGS stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS).

Receive News & Ratings for USHG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USHG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.