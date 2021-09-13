Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Acquired by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,512 shares during the period. Hill-Rom accounts for about 1.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $150.87 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $152.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.05.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

