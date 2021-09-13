Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $424.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce $424.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.90 million and the highest is $426.20 million. Hilltop reported sales of $604.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.39. 562,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,334. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hilltop by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hilltop by 437.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at $15,458,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 90.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,841,000 after acquiring an additional 317,902 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

