Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,101 ($14.38).

HSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 916 ($11.97) to GBX 1,001 ($13.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Hiscox alerts:

LON:HSX traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 914.80 ($11.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 905.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 862.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -179.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.