Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.77 on Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001716 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $304.80 million and $252.02 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001474 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001066 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,542,085 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

