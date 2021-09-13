Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

