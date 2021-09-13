Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $19.48

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $20.64. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 5,329 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,190,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,030,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,158,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,319 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,798 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 241,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

