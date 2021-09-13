Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $19.48

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $20.64. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 5,329 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
