Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 50.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.