Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $117.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.18. 798,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,691. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,868 shares of company stock worth $9,598,929 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

